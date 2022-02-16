BOOM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,466.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.86 million and $95,466.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,113,021 coins and its circulating supply is 778,082,288 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

