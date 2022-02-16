Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $80,240.97 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $80,240.97 and approximately $30,434.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07109679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.81 or 0.99794678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.