Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 139.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

