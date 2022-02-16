BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.