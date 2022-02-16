Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of BRRDF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.15.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borregaard ASA (BRRDF)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.