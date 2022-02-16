Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of BRRDF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

