Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in January

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.