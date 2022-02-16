Bottos Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $395,795.32 and $35,719.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105516 BTC.

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

