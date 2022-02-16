Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.91% from the company’s current price.

BOWL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,510,000.

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

