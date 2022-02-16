Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.91% from the company’s current price.

BOWL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,635. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth $19,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $13,530,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $4,510,000.

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

