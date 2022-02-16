BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BOXS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 949,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
