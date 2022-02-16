BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 280,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 232,760 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

