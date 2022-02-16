BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. BP has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

