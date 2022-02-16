Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRC opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.