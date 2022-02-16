Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

