Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 4,285 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

