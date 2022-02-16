Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,774.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brembo in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BRBOF remained flat at $$12.80 on Wednesday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80.

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

