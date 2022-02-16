Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. 330,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,345. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
