Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. 330,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,345. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

