Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brightcove by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

