Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The company has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brightcove by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

