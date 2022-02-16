Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

BCOV stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

