Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 12,536 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78.

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 195,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

