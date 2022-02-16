British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 171764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

