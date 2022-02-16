Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

