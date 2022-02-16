Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

