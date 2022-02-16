Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $242.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.19 million and the lowest is $240.15 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,802.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

