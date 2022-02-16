Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to report $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the highest is $590.00 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Qiagen stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

