Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

