Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $467.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

