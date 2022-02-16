Brokerages Expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

REED stock remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 456,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,460. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.