Brokers Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.28 million.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GPV opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.24.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley acquired 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

