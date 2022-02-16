Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 4,523,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,357. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

