Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $232,292. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,700. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

