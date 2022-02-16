Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

