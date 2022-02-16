Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Brown & Brown worth $118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

