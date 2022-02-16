Bruker Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

