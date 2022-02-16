Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

