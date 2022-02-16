BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.01 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $54.42 million and $3.01 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.99 or 0.07142336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.61 or 1.00044076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.