BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.