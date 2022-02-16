Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $20,112,000.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00.
Bunge stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,488,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bunge by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
