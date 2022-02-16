Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $20,112,000.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00.

Bunge stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,488,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bunge by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.