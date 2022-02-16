Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $20,474,000.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.76. 1,488,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,927. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.