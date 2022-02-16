Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

