Bunicorn One Day Volume Tops $96,846.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $579,529.23 and $96,846.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

