Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

