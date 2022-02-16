BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BYD stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. 118,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,069. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

