Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,196.00.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,626.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,794.03. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,448.14 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

