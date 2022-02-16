Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Cable One worth $91,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,974,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $20,466,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,626.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,794.03. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,448.14 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.