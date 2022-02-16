Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $50.77 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 169,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,467. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

