Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.