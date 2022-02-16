Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.53% of Caesarstone worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Caesarstone stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

