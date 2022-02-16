Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 221 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

